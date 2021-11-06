Play like this, nobody beats us: Jadeja

India stayed alive at the T20I World Cup with a quickfire eight-wicket rout of Scotland on Friday as star spinner Ravindra Jadeja claimed: "If we play like this, nobody can beat us."

KL Rahul smashed 50 off 19 balls as India raced to a target of 86 in 6.3 overs to drastically improve their run-rate in the Super 12 contest in Dubai and keep their semi-final push on track.

Jadeja and Mohammed Shami took three wickets each to set up the crushing win after they bundled out Scotland for 85 in 17.4 overs following the team's decision to bowl first.