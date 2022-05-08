Players need to have mindset of playing 10 days in a row: Papon

The Bangladesh cricketers need to learn the art of how to play the Test cricket with right frame of mind, the coaching staff said to BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon recently.

While addressing the media today, the BCB boss reveled this, stating that the coaches were disappointed to see that the players' lack of mindset to play 10 days in a row, reports BSS.

"The coaches told me that we have to work on it if we want to do well in the Test cricket. Because most of the players don't really have the mindset to play 10 days," he said here today.

The coaches were on leave after the South Africa series. Head coach Russell Domingo, spin coach Rangana Herath, batting consultant Jamie Siddons and pace bowling coach Alan Donald arrived in Dhaka yesterday.