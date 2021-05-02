Pollard blitz help Mumbai register memorable win

Kieron Pollard played one of the most memorable innings in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by four wickets here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

Pollard remained unbeaten on 87 off just 34 balls as Mumbai gained a four-wicket victory. With this win, MI remain at the fourth spot with 8 points. On the other hand, CSK also remain static at the first spot with 10 points.

Chasing 219, MI got off to a steady start as openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock put on 58 runs inside the first six overs. The 71-run opening stand finally came to an end in the 8th over as Shardul Thakur dismissed Rohit (35). In the very next over, Ravindra Jadeja removed Suryakumar Yadav (3), reducing Mumbai Indians to 77/2.