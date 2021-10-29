Pooran backs Pollard to rescue Windies’ World Cup defence

West Indies batsman Nicholas Pooran described Kieron Pollard as a “wonderful captain” on Thursday as the defending champions face a T20 World Cup survival battle against equally hapless Bangladesh.

The West Indies have lost both of their Super 12 matches so far and another defeat against Bangladesh on Friday will end their hopes of reaching the semi-finals.

They were bowled out for just 55 against England to lose by six wickets and then dismissed for 143 against South Africa who romped to an eight-wicket victory.