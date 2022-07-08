Pooran, Mayers crush Bangladesh’s hopes of redemption

Bangladesh’s losing streak in the Caribbean islands continued as they tasted a five-wicket defeat to West Indies in the third and final Twenty20 International on Thursday and conceded the series 2-0 at Guyana, reports news agency BSS.

Captain Nicholas Pooran led the charge in the final game for the hosts with a quickfire 39 ball-74 not, studded with five fours and as many sixes as West Indies overhauled Bangladesh’s 163-5 with utmost ease, reaching 169-5 in just 18.2 overs.

Pooran’s knock was well complemented by opener Kyle Mayers’ 55 off 38, which included two fours and five sixes.

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah elected to bat first.