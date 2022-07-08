Pooran, Mayers crush Bangladesh’s hopes of redemption

Openers Liton Das and Anamul Haque scored 35 runs in 4.3 overs but Bangladesh were pushed to the back foot after losing two wickets in just six balls.
Odean Smith removed Anamul for 11 while Romario Shepherd got rid of Shakib Al Hasan for five to leave Bangladesh stranded at 42-2.
Liton and Afif Hossain then shared a 57-run partnership to stabilise the things. But just when they were looking to go after the West Indies bowler, the former fell in the trap set by leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr.
Liton hit three fours and two sixes for his 49 off 41 before Walsh had him caught by Akeal Husein.
Afif stayed on the ground till the penultimate over. But he got out the same ball he completed his third T20 fifty, when his attempt to turn a single into a double backfired and he got run out.
Afif smacked two fours and as many sixes for his 50 off 38.
Beforehand, captain Mahmudullah failed to deliver once again, getting out on 22 off 20.
Walsh took 2-25 for West Indies while Odean Smith and Romario Shepherd picked up one wicket apiece.
Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed gave Bangladesh a good start, dismissing Brandon King in the first over. Bangladesh then sensed a chance when Mahedi Hasan took the wicket of Shamarh Brooks (12) and Shakib trapped Smith leg-before for two, leaving West Indies for 43-3 just after the first powerplay.
But that was not to be as captain Pooran and Mayers started a six-hitting spree to share 85 off just 48 balls for the fourth wicket stand to dash Bangladesh’s hope.
Nasum came up in his second spell to take the wicket of Mayers but Pooran serenely drove the side to victory.
Nasum ended with two wickets but conceded 44 runs for four overs. Mahedi, Shakib and Afif claimed one wicket each.
The first match ended in a no result due to persistent rain while West Indies claimed a seven-wicket win in the second game.
Bangladesh now will play a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against West Indies, starting on 10 July. Before the T20 series, they were clean-swept in a two-match Test series.