Postponement of Bangladesh series paved way for players to be available for IPL: ECB CEO

“With respect to the IPL, we are going to have discussions with all our players and with the postponement of the Bangladesh tour that provides an opportunity for players to present themselves for the IPL. Players are going to have to manage their schedules because we have a busy winter and that comes on the end of a busy summer. Those discussions are underway, but obviously, on a case-by-case basis, those decisions will be made with the players,” said Harrison during an interaction with select media on Thursday.

“We fully expect to go to Pakistan for our two-match T20I series in the run-up to the ICC T20 World Cup. That would be the first time, England would go to Pakistan since 2004. It is very important for us, strategically it is important because teams are starting to go back to Pakistan and we fully want to show our support towards a fellow member of the ICC,” he added.