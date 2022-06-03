Potts promises England to keep ‘punching’ against New Zealand

Matthew Potts promised England would continue to “throw punches” after 17 wickets fell on a remarkable opening day of the first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s on Thursday.

Durham quick Potts, given a Test debut after an injury crisis ruled out several fast bowlers, had a day to remember as he outshone England greats James Anderson and Stuart Broad by taking four wickets for 13 runs as New Zealand were skittled out for just 132.