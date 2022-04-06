Power struggle between coach and seniors hurting Bangladesh

The Bangladesh team headed into the Test series against South Africa with a lot of optimism. They had just won their first ever One-Day International series in South Africa and were riding the high of their remarkable achievement against a full-strength Protea team.

But after the 220-run thumping in the first Test in Durban, the ODI series win feels like a distant memory.

In any of Bangladesh’s previous tour of South Africa, the defeat in the Durban Test would not be considered as a failure.