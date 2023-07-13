Bangladesh play better when it think less about opponents: Shakib

T20 captain Shakib Al Hasan in a press conference said Bangladesh perform better when it think less about the opponent and players fail to give their 100 per cent when they overthink the opponent team or condition.
When asked at the press briefing in Sylhet about the bowling prowess of Afghanistan, especially of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shakib said, “We didn’t discuss or think about any particular player. I’m sure players are working individually on what situation they might face.”
I think we play better as a team when we think less about our opponents. Generally we perform better when we remain composed and think about our own game and try to give 10 to 12 per cent more on the fieldShakib Al Hasan
Shakib faced some more questions about the spin prowess of the visiting Afghanistan but he did not utter the name of the spinners for once. It was evident from Shakib’s remark that it was part of Bangladesh’s game plan, “I think we play better as a team when we think less about our opponents. Generally we perform better when we remain composed and think about our own game and try to give 10 to 12 per cent more on the field. We cannot perform 100 per cent when we become nervous and overthink about the condition.”
It is a common sight during Bangladesh team’s practice that the coach and captain have a chat beside the wicket. Shakib and coach Chandika Haturusingha were seen having a chat beside the wicket today. Curator Gamini De Silva, who along with his assistant Kabir Hossain looks after the wicket of Sylhet International Stadium after Indian curator Sanjeeb Agarwal was sacked, was also seen with the captain and coach.
Shakib in his press briefing said his teammates are not worried about the condition.
“I think none talked much about the wicket. I and the coach may have had a little talk. I don’t know if even one or two other players went near the wicket. What I want to say is we are not bothered about the condition.”
Bangladesh’s T20 record against Afghanistan is not good as the team lost in 6 out of 9 outings. But the team can take heart of its recent record in the format as it beat England 3-0 in January and Irealnd by 2-1. The Tigers played attacking cricket in both the series.
Shakib wants to continue this form in the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan.
“We played well in the last two series at home. This brings a new challenge for us. Afghanistan are obviously a good team. Our effort will be to continue the way we are playing and keep the progress up in every match.”
Shakib also thinks playing more against Afghanistan before the Asia Cup and World Cup would bode well for Bangladesh.