Bangladesh play better when it think less about opponents: Shakib

It is a common sight during Bangladesh team’s practice that the coach and captain have a chat beside the wicket. Shakib and coach Chandika Haturusingha were seen having a chat beside the wicket today. Curator Gamini De Silva, who along with his assistant Kabir Hossain looks after the wicket of Sylhet International Stadium after Indian curator Sanjeeb Agarwal was sacked, was also seen with the captain and coach.

Shakib in his press briefing said his teammates are not worried about the condition.

“I think none talked much about the wicket. I and the coach may have had a little talk. I don’t know if even one or two other players went near the wicket. What I want to say is we are not bothered about the condition.”