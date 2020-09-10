Prolific Malan replaces Pakistan's Azam at top of T20I rankings

Reuters
Third T20 International - England v Australia - Rose Bowl, Southampton, Britain 8 September 2020 England's Dawid Malan in action Glyn Kirk
Third T20 International - England v Australia - Rose Bowl, Southampton, Britain 8 September 2020 England's Dawid Malan in action Glyn KirkReuters

England's Dawid Malan has leapfrogged Pakistan's Babar Azam to become the best Twenty20 international batsman in the world, based on the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings.

Malan, 33, enjoyed a fruitful series against Australia, scoring 66, 44 and 21 in three games to guide England to a 2-1 series victory.

Advertisement

The Yorkshire batsman, whose previous best ranking was second in November last year, is now eight rating points ahead of Azam, while Australia skipper Aaron Finch, who amassed 125 runs in the series, remains third.

Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler also made strides in the rankings, with Bairstow moving up three spots to reach a career-best 19 and Buttler rising from 40 to 28 after scoring 121 runs in two matches.

Advertisement

Australia, who had slipped to second in the T20 team rankings after falling 2-0 down in the series, regained top spot after defeating England by five wickets in the final match on Tuesday.

The two sides will lock horns in a three-match one-day international series starting Friday.

More News

Bangladesh leg-spinner Aminul eyes Test call

Bangladesh leg-spinner Aminul Islam Biplob

Australia beat England by five wickets to regain T20 top ranking

Third T20 International - England v Australia - Rose Bowl, Southampton, Britain - 8 September 2020 Australia's Ashton Agar with England's Dawid Malan after winning the match Dan Mullan

Bangladesh Test opener Saif, trainer Lee test COVID-19 positive

Test opener Saif Hassan

Buttler ruled out of third T20 for leaving bio-secure ‘bubble’

Jos Buttler poses for a photo with his man of the match award after the 2nd T20 against Australia.