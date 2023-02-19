Jadeja picks seven for India as Australia fold for 113

Ashwin struck in the first over of the day to get Travis Head caught behind for 43 three balls after the left-hander hit a boundary to add to his overnight score.
He got another key wicket inside the first half hour as he trapped Steve Smith lbw for nine, upheld on review.
Marnus Labuschagne attempted to take the attack to the opposition with the paddle shot and the reverse sweep but fell bowled to Jadeja for 35.
David Warner’s concussion substitute Matt Renshaw looked clueless against spin in his eight-ball stay before he missed an attempted sweep, giving Ashwin another lbw.
Wickets fell like nine-pins and Nathan Lyon narrowly averted a Jadeja hat-trick.
Jadeja got wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey bowled while attempting a reverse sweep to claim a five-wicket haul and took two more to wrap up the Australian innings.
On day two, Axar Patel (74) and Ashwin (37) lifted India from a precarious 139-7 to 262, just one short of Australia’s first innings total, with an eighth-wicket partnership of 114.