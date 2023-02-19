Jadeja picks seven for India as Australia fold for 113

India’s Ravindra Jadeja took seven wickets to dismiss Australia for 113 on a dramatic Sunday morning that left the hosts needing just 115 to win the second Test.

The tourists collapsed from their overnight 61-1 to get bowled out in the first session of day three as batsmen failed to tackle the low bounce in New Delhi, with the overused sweep shot becoming their nemesis.

Jadeja returned his Test best of 7-42 with his left-arm spin to add to his three in the first innings. Fellow spinner Ravichandran Ashwin grabbed the remaining three.