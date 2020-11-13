Pucovski keeping hype at bay ahead of India series

Few young Australian cricketers have generated as much excitement as Will Pucovski in recent years but the shaggy-haired batsman is ignoring the hype as he bangs on the door for selection ahead of the test series against India.

The 22-year-old was named among five uncapped players in a bumper 17-man test squad on Thursday after piling up 495 runs in two Sheffield Shield matches when opening the batting for Victoria.

He will have another chance to impress selectors when he faces India’s bowlers in a tour match in Sydney from 6 December.