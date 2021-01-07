Pucovski, Labuschagne 50s put Australia on top in third Test

It was enough time for Siraj to grab the key wicket of Warner on his return from injury, caught by Cheteshwar Pujara to put Australia on the back foot.

But a 100-run partnership between Pucovski and Labuschagne swung the momentum back in Australia's favour before the 22-year-old fell lbw to Saini.

"It was a pretty incredible experience, it meant everything to me to be honest," said Pucovski on making his debut.

"It was a very nice batting wicket and I'm hopeful with the amount of batting that's in now and what we've got to come that we can post a really good total."

The patient Labuschagne, who has been Australia's best batsman this series, survived an edge off Jasprit Bumrah on 11, which just failed to carry to slip, but was otherwise authoritative.

He brought up his ninth Test 50 with a boundary off Siraj, while ominously Smith looked to have regained his touch at the other end.

The former captain hit five boundaries in his 31 which came off 64 balls.

"Nice to spend a bit of time out there and nice to stitch in a partnership with Marnus," said Smith.

Siraj said the Indian bowlers had found it tough to make headway on the Sydney wicket.

"It is a flat wicket and good to bat on. Our plan was to build pressure and hit the area," he said.

"The wicket is easy for the batsman. Even the bouncer is not working."