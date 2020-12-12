Pucovski ruled out, Harris called up to injury-hit Aussie Test squad

Will Pucovski was Saturday ruled out of Australia's first Test against India after failing to sufficiently recover from a concussion, with Marcus Harris called up as his replacement.

Pucovski had been expected to make his debut and open the innings in Adelaide from 17 December alongside the out-of-form Joe Burns after David Warner was ruled out with an injured adductor muscle.

But the 22-year-old, who whacked back-to-back double centuries in the Sheffield Shield this season, was struck on the helmet during a warm-up match between India A and Australia A during the week.