Afif, Bijoy help Bangladesh avoid whitewash

Afif Hossain and Anamul Haque Bijoy hit half-centuries as Bangladesh avoided the ignominious whitewash, securing a 105-run win over Zimbabwe in the third and final ODI today at Harare Sports Club today.

After losing the T20 series by 2-1, Bangladesh now also conceded the ODI series by the same margin. While T20 series loss was their first ever at the hands of Zimbabwe, the ODI series defeat was their first ever after nine years.

However, the victory not only helped them to avoid the whitewash after 21 years at the hands of Zimbabwe but also gave them a win in their 400th ODI.