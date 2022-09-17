Mushfiq gets six stitches on knee

He will need around two weeks to recover, informed the sources of medical department of Bangladesh Cricket Board medical team.
Bangladesh national team will be busy with only T20 matches before the India series at home in November but Mushfiq has recently retired from T20I.
As a result, Mushfiq will have no immediate responsibility with national team but he has been practicing regularly at the Mirpur stadium.
The National Cricket League is scheduled to commence on 10 October and Mushfiq is supposed to take part in the tournament for Rajshahi.