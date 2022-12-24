Bangladesh need six wickets to win, India 100 runs

Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed three wickets on Day 3 and skipper Shakib Al Hasan took the other wicket to fall.
A promoted Axar Patel and night-watchman Jaydev Unadkat are currently holding down the fort for the tourists, batting on 26 and three respectively.
Earlier in the session, Bangladesh’s second innings folded for 231, thanks to a handy unbeaten 31 from Taskin Ahmed after Liton Das’s 73 and Zakir Hasan’s 51.
Bangladesh needed early wickets to put India under pressure and skipper Shakib did exactly that, by nicking out his Indian counterpart Rahul in just the third over of the innings.
Miraz then put India under further pressure by getting both Pujara and Gill stumped to reduce the tourists to 29-3.
Axar, who was presumably sent up the order to take the attack to Bangladesh and to maintain the left and right-hand combination, was then joined by Kohli.
Bangladesh surrounded Kohli with close fielders and the spinners gave him nothing to pounce upon as the pressure slowly built on the maverick batter.
All that pressure finally paid off for Bangladesh in the 20th over. After making one off 34 balls, Kohli offered a dead bat to Miraz’s off-spin, but the ball spun a bit more than he had anticipated, taking an inside edge off his bat before going towards short leg, where Mominul Haque took a sharp diving catch which reduced India to 37-4.
The Bangladesh fielders had a wild celebration after the wicket, which Kohli didn’t like and he stuck around for a while to make his displeasure known to Bangladesh captain Shakib.
Axar and Unadkat saw off the rest of the overs, as the day ended with the match wonderfully poised, tilting ever so slightly in favour of Bangladesh.
Bangladesh had started the day on 7-0 in their second innings, trailing India by 80 runs.
The first session went poorly for the Tigers, as they lost four wickets to head into lunch on 71-4.
Overnight batter Zakir hung onto his wicket in the first session and completed his fifty after the lunch interval, but couldn’t extend his innings further, getting caught off Siraj.
Nurul Hasan then chipped in with a risky but entertaining innings of 31 off 29 balls before getting stumped off Axar.
But Liton’s half-century and his 60-run stand with Taskin for the eighth wicket helped Bangladesh ensure a 144-run lead, which is now making them dream of an unlikely victory over India.