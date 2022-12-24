Bangladesh need six wickets to win, India 100 runs

Bangladesh are pushing for their first ever victory over India in Tests after reducing them to 45-4 at stumps on Day 3, with the tourists still 100 runs away from their target at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday.

Bangladesh bowled only 23 overs in the third session. But it was enough for their spinners to snap up four wickets on a pitch that is slowly turning into a minefield for batters.

Stand-in skipper KL Rahul (two), Shubman Gill (seven), Cheteshwar Pujara (six) and Virat Kohli (one) are already back at the pavilion for India.