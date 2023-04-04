Bangladesh sent to bowl, Ireland hand six debuts

Bangladesh lost the toss and were asked to bowl first by Ireland in the one-off Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday.

The Tigers picked three pacers – Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed and Shoriful Islam – in the XI. This is the first time Bangladesh are playing three pacers in the XI for a home Test since 2014.

Najmul Hossain Shanto will open the innings with Tamim Iqbal while former captain Mominul Haque will come to bat at no.3.