Bangladesh sent to bowl, Ireland hand six debuts

Bangladesh lost the toss and were asked to bowl first by Ireland in the one-off Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday.
The Tigers picked three pacers – Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed and Shoriful Islam – in the XI. This is the first time Bangladesh are playing three pacers in the XI for a home Test since 2014.
Najmul Hossain Shanto will open the innings with Tamim Iqbal while former captain Mominul Haque will come to bat at no.3.
Bangladesh has gone with two spin bowling options, off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz and skipper Shakib Al Hasan.
On the other hand, Murray Commins, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker, Graham Hume, Ben White are making their Test debut Ireland. Wicketkeeper-batsman PJ Moor is also playing his first Test for Ireland, however, he has played eight Tests for Zimbabwe in the past.
This is the first ever Test between Bangladesh and Ireland.
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain
Ireland: Murray Commins, James McCollum, Andy Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, PJ Moor, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Graham Hume, Ben White