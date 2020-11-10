Qadir inspires Pakistan to whitewash Zimbabwe in T20 series

Leg spinner Usman Qadir grabbed four wickets to guide Pakistan to a 3-0 whitewash of Zimbabwe with an eight-wicket victory in the third Twenty20 in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Qadir -- son of the late star spinner Abdul Qadir -- finished with 4-13 from four mesmerising overs to restrict Zimbabwe to a paltry 129-9 in 20 overs.

That proved a walk in the park for the home team, which cruised to victory in 15.2 overs losing just two wickets.

Pakistan lost Fakhar Zaman (21) and Haider Ali (27) but debutant Abdullah Shafique top-scored with 41 and saw Pakistan home with Khushdil Shah (36 not out).