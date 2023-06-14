Najmul does not rue missing a bigger ton

It is very rare for a Bangladesh batter getting lampooned by fans and journalists even after scoring a big century with an aggressive manner. But Najmul Hossain Shanto had to face it and in a sense, it can be said that this proves the expectation on the team and the left-hander is a lot higher these days to show people rate them highly.

Najmul scored a scintillating 146 off just 175 balls with the aid of 23 fours and two sixes as Bangladesh ended the first day of their one-off Test against Afghanistan on 362-5. However, the questions were raised in a post-day press-conference and social media about how recklessly the southpaw got out who many thought could make the innings real big.

Afghanistan bowlers lacked discipline as they delivered many loose balls and as many as 15 no balls. Najmul seemed to be controlling the proceedings but he lost his patience when he tried to whack leg-spinner Amir Hamza to be caught at deep and losing the chance of scoring at least a double ton if not more.