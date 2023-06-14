Najmul does not rue missing a bigger ton

It is very rare for a Bangladesh batter getting lampooned by fans and journalists even after scoring a big century with an aggressive manner. But Najmul Hossain Shanto had to face it and in a sense, it can be said that this proves the expectation on the team and the left-hander is a lot higher these days to show people rate them highly.
Najmul scored a scintillating 146 off just 175 balls with the aid of 23 fours and two sixes as Bangladesh ended the first day of their one-off Test against Afghanistan on 362-5. However, the questions were raised in a post-day press-conference and social media about how recklessly the southpaw got out who many thought could make the innings real big.
Afghanistan bowlers lacked discipline as they delivered many loose balls and as many as 15 no balls. Najmul seemed to be controlling the proceedings but he lost his patience when he tried to whack leg-spinner Amir Hamza to be caught at deep and losing the chance of scoring at least a double ton if not more.
But Najmul did not regret it and felt it was not easy batting at the conditions rather than his effort made it look easy.
"I am not regretting at all, I am content with whatever I have achieved, Alhamdulillah," said Najmul.
"I did not think the condition was easy. I just wanted to execute my batting plans. As my mind was clear you might think things were easy but I had to work hard from the beginning while batting," said Najmul who scored his third Test century.
Najmul said heat was a big factor but as it is beyond anyone's control his teammates did not think much about it and prepared to play under adverse conditions.
Despite controlling the day Bangladesh lost some quick wickets in the middle overs as skipper Liton Das and former captain Mominul Hoque threw their wickets away with poor shot selections.
Najmul, however, thought that would not matter a lot as Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan ended the day with a stubborn partnership and looked to set a big score.
"We might have another big partnership in the middle order, but the way Mushfiq vai and Mehidy are batting I don't think we are in a bad position," said Najmul who added 212 runs in the second wicket with Mahmudul Hasan after Bangladesh had lost opener Zakir Hasan when the score was just six.
Najmul has been in red hot form across all formats for Tigers but he had to face a lot of bashing during his early days when successes were few and far between.
Najmul faced an incredible amount of humiliation, harsh criticisms and became a content troll in both social media and news media alike during his early years but he fought against all the odds to establish himself as the prolific run scorer for the country.
But the 24-year-old, who is known as a reticent to the media, said he always kept faith in his process of preparation and he is ready to embrace both the success and failure unless that is maintained.
"I always emphasized on whether my practice pattern is alright or whether I am doing enough hard work. I always believed I am giving my best efforts. Obviously when one doesn’t score gets disappointed. But I did think a lot about that. I was concentrating on correcting my lacking. Sometimes the outcome did not occur but I want to carry the form that I have been enjoying by keeping the process right."