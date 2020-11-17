Quarantined Australia players in good spirits: Carey

Many of Australia’s cricketers have not seen their families for months while playing under novel coronavirus protocols but they remain in good spirits as they prepare to meet India over the home summer, wicketkeeper Alex Carey said on Tuesday.

Carey and a slew of his Australia teammates are midway through a two-week quarantine period in Sydney after returning home last week from the Indian Premier League, which was played in a biosecure bubble in the United Arab Emirates.

Having arrived Down Under on the same day as the Australians, the Indian team are in the same boat, and both sides will be straight into the first one-day international at the Sydney Cricket Ground on 27 November, the day after completing quarantine.