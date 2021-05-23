Quick wickets put Bangladesh under pressure

Liton Das was the first batsman to get dismissed in the second over of the game for a duck. Dushmantha Chameera delivered a full-length ball outside off, and Liton tried to drive to the cover without any foot movement. He just prodded the ball of the slip cordon.

Shakib, who returned after missing out on two tours to New Zealand and Sri Lanka, fell for 15 to Danushka Gunathilaka. He came down the wicket and mistimed a slower off the bowler. Shakib never looked comfortable in the middle in his 34-ball stay.

During the 23rd over, Dhananjaya removed Tamim Iqbal and Mohammad Mithun off two consecutive deliveries. Tamim moved from his regular stance and came back before the ball was delivered, which hit his boot and he was given lbw. In the next ball, Mithun tried a lap sweep off the first ball in the wicket and missed. He was also given lbw.

Tamim fell for 52, and along the way, he completed 14,000 international runs as the first Bangladeshi batsman. He now amassed 14,025 runs in 356 matches across the formats.