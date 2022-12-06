India confident about bouncing back in 2nd ODI against Bangladesh

India’s opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan believes his side will bounce back in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Bangladesh despite a defeat in the opening match.

“We are very, very confident about tomorrow’s (Wednesday) game. This is not the first time we have lost the first game in a series. It’s quite normal so we know how to bounce back from these situations,” Dhawan said in Dhaka ahead of the second match on Wednesday.