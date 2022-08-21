Netherlands restrict Pakistan to 206 runs in 3rd ODI

Wickets continued to fall at regular intervals to see Pakistan edge to 150-5 by the 40th over.
Up-and-coming Dutch youngster Aryan Dutt took the crucial wicket of Azam -- the world’s top-ranked ODI batsman -- when the Pakistani captain was on 91 and seemed set for his 18th ODI century.
Azam pushed the ball into the air with Dutt diving and taking a brilliant one-handed catch for his 10th ODI wicket.
Dutt eventually ended with figures of 34-1 following behind destroyer in chief Bas de Leede 50-3, who continues to make an impact in the Dutch squad both with bat and ball.
Fellow seemer Logan van Beek also played a crucial role in dismantling the Pakistani innings, removing dangerman Fakhar Zaman’s off-stump in the 17th over.
Van Beek also took two catches -- taking Agha Salman off the bowling of Shariz Ahmad and Mohammad Nawaz off De Leede’s bowling -- just when Nawaz was getting going and smacking 27 runs off 35 balls.