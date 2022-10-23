India, Pakistan set for high-voltage clash

Nearly two months after they squared off in the Asia Cup, winning a match each, another high-voltage clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan will take place on Sunday, this time in the ICC T20 World Cup.

A lot is at the stake for both sides as they look forward to starting their campaign at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. India and Pakistan met at Asia Cup twice, with India winning the group stage encounter and Pakistan winning the Super 4 clash. Both matches were thrillers and satiated fan's appetite for some classic cricket between the two sides.