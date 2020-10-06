Rabada fires Delhi Capitals to top of IPL table

South African quick Kagiso Rabada claimed four wickets including Virat Kohli's key scalp to lead Delhi Capitals to the top of Indian Premier League table on Monday.

Rabada returned figures of 4-28 and topped the IPL bowling chart with 12 wickets in five matches as Delhi outplayed Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs in Dubai.

Australia's Marcus Stoinis smashed an unbeaten 53 to guide Delhi to 196 for four, a total Rabada and company defended by restricting the Kohli-led Bangalore to 137 for nine.