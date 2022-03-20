Rabada removes Afif, Miraz in quick succession

Afif Hossain and Mehidy Hasan Miraz departed inside three deliveries after a record 86-run stand, leaving Bangladesh on 181-8 after 45.4 overs in the second One-Day International of the three-match series against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on Sunday.

Afif tried to pull Kagiso Rabada but found the outside edge. The South Africa captain Temba Bavuma took the easy catch to reduce Bangladesh to 180-7 in 45.3 overs.

Before his dismissal, Afif formed a 86-run seventh wicket stand with Miraz, who also departed just one ball later for 38, with Janneman Malan completing the catch at mid-off.