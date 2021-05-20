Rahul Dravid to coach Indian team on Lanka tour

Former India skipper and current National Cricket Academy (NCA) head Rahul Dravid will coach the Indian limited-overs team scheduled to play a six-game series against Sri Lanka in July. This will be his second stint with the Indian team after working with the boys as batting consultant during the England tour in 2014.

Speaking to ANI, a BCCI official in the know of developments confirmed that the NCA head would be leading the team as the trio of Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun and Vikram Rathour will be in England with the Test team.

"The Team India coaching staff will be in the UK and it is best that the young team is guided by Dravid as he has already worked with almost all of the India ‘A’ boys. The comfort the youngsters share with him will be an added advantage," the official said.