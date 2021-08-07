Rahul, Jadeja give India handy lead in wet Nottingham

India rode half-centuries by KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja to claim a handy 95-run first innings lead against England on a rain-curtailed day three of the opening test on Friday.

The hosts were 25 for no loss, still 70 behind, in their second innings when play was abandoned for the day just five overs after the tea break.

Rory Burns will resume on 11 and Dom Sibley on five on the penultimate day of the weather-bedevilled contest.