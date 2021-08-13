Rahul, Rohit fire as India make England bowlers toil at Lord’s

Rahul’s knock of 127 not out included 12 fours and a six.

England seamer James Anderson dismissed Rohit and Cheteshwar Pujara to give the hosts hope of clawing their way back but India skipper Virat Kohli (42) stitched together a 117-run partnership with Rahul before departing.

Ajinkya Rahane was unbeaten on one at the close.

Earlier, England’s pace bowlers got plenty of movement in overcast conditions after the start of play was delayed by 30 minutes due to rain, but they had little reward thereafter as captain Joe Root was left to rue his decision to bowl.