Rain delays start of 3rd T20I between Bangladesh and Australia

Prothom Alo English Desk
Rain delayed the toss and start of the third T20 of the five-match series between Bangladesh and Australia Friday, reports UNB.

The toss was scheduled to take place at 5:30pm, but the weather ensured that the pitch at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium was covered and the toss was delayed.

Bangladesh won the first two matches of the series. So, the third match is a chance for the Tigers to seal the series with two matches to spare.

In both the matches, Bangladeshi bowlers were superb. Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam troubled the visitors along with the spinners.

So far, Mustafizur has taken five wickets in this series - the highest for any bowlers of both teams.


Before this series, Bangladesh faced Australia four times in the shorter format of international cricket but failed to win any match.

The Tigers' wait came to an end on August 3 when Nasum Ahmed bagged four wickets and guided his team to a 23-run win.

