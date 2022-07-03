Rain forces no-result in first T20I

Persistent showers spoiled the return of international cricket to Dominica as the scheduled first T20 international of the three-match series between the West Indies and Bangladesh at Windsor Park was declared a no-result on Saturday.

Put into bat after a delayed start caused by heavy overnight rain which left damp areas around the pitch, Bangladesh were limited to 105 for eight off 13 overs in a staccato innings interrupted twice as more showers swept down off the mountains surrounding the picturesque ground to eventually wash out any hope of getting a result from a reduced match.