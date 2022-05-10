Rain spoils Day one

Rain played spoilsport in the first day of the two-day practice match between Sri Lanka and BCB XI as only 8.1 overs of action could take place before the umpires had to call off the day’s play at BKSP on Tuesday.

Winning the toss, Sri Lanka opted to bat first and reached 14-1 before poor weather forced the play to stop. Asitha Fernando and Kusal Mendis remained unbeaten on seven and five respectively.