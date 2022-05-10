Rain spoils Day one

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne was the only wicket to fall on the day, as he edged a ball to wicketkeeper Anamul Haque off the bowling of pacer Mukidul Islam to depart for two.
The Sri Lankan players trained at the indoor nets in BKSP when the play got stopped to make the best of a gloomy day in Savar.
After the two-day practice game, the Sri Lanka team will travel to Chattogram on 12 May for the first Test of the two-Test series against Bangladesh.
The first Test will begin on 15 May at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. The second Test will commence on 23 May at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.
The Bangladesh Test team is already in Chattogram, preparing for the forthcoming series.