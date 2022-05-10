Cricket

Sri Lanka v BCB XI practice match

Rain spoils Day one

Sports Correspondent
BKSP
Dinesh Chandimal returning to the dug out after an indoor net session at BKSP on 10 May 2022. Prothom Alo

Rain played spoilsport in the first day of the two-day practice match between Sri Lanka and BCB XI as only 8.1 overs of action could take place before the umpires had to call off the day’s play at BKSP on Tuesday.

Winning the toss, Sri Lanka opted to bat first and reached 14-1 before poor weather forced the play to stop. Asitha Fernando and Kusal Mendis remained unbeaten on seven and five respectively.

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne was the only wicket to fall on the day, as he edged a ball to wicketkeeper Anamul Haque off the bowling of pacer Mukidul Islam to depart for two.

The Sri Lankan players trained at the indoor nets in BKSP when the play got stopped to make the best of a gloomy day in Savar.

After the two-day practice game, the Sri Lanka team will travel to Chattogram on 12 May for the first Test of the two-Test series against Bangladesh.

The first Test will begin on 15 May at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. The second Test will commence on 23 May at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

The Bangladesh Test team is already in Chattogram, preparing for the forthcoming series.

