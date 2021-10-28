Rajapaksa blitz lifts Sri Lanka to 154-6 against Australia

Pat Cummins struck first with the wicket of Pathum Nissanka in the third over of the innings, but new man Asalanka soon hit bat back with three straight boundaries off the fast bowler.

The left-handed Asalanka kept up the charge and took on Glenn Maxwell's spin as Sri Lanka managed 64 runs off the first six overs of powerplay.

The left-handed pair took on the bowlers before Zampa broke through with his leg spin googly to get Asalanka caught at backward square leg.