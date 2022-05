Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the rest of the Indian Premier League with a bruised rib, the franchise said on Wednesday.

"Ravindra Jadeja reported a bruised rib and was unavailable for Chennai Super Kings' game against Delhi Capitals on Sunday," the defending champions said in a statement.

"He was under observation and based on medical advice he has been ruled out for the rest of the IPL season."

The 33-year-old Jadeja, a left-arm spinner and left-handed batter, last month handed back the captaincy to M.S. Dhoni after he was appointed skipper at the start of the season.