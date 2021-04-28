Cricket

IPL

RCB take back top spot after thrilling win over DC

IANS
Ahmedabad
RCB captain Virat Kohli and DC captain Rishabh Pant pose for photo before the match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad
RCB captain Virat Kohli and DC captain Rishabh Pant pose for photo before the match at Narendra Modi Stadium in AhmedabadTwitter Handle Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) climbed back to the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) table after their thrilling one-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

RCB are on 10 points, thus leading second-placed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by two points.

CSK, however, have a game in hand on RCB, which they will be playing on Wednesday against bottom-placed SunRisers Hyderabad. A win would send CSK back to the top of the table as their net run rate (NRR) of +1.612 is higher than that of RCB's +0.080.

DC remain four points ahead of fourth-placed Mumbai Indians on eight points. They also have a net run rate of +0.269, which is higher than that of RCB.

Advertisement
Read more from Cricket