Familiar foes in unfamiliar land

So, does the Bangladesh team want a repeat of what happened at the Bellerive Oval! A day after the team stepped foot in Brisbane, the memories of Hobart came back through the Bangladesh team’s use of an old ‘process’.

Before Bangladesh’s match against the Netherlands in Hobart, the Bangladesh team wasn’t given the chance to train at the match venue, Bellerive Oval, for even once. Even on the day before the match, the team’s training session was held at the Kingston Twin Oval Cricket Ground.

But what’s funny is that the Tigers did end up holding a training session at the venue, that too on the morning of the match. The team went to the Bellerive Oval hours before the match and had a lengthy net session. Not a casual batting session, a ‘serious’ one.