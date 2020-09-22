Record 200m watched IPL 13 opener: BCCI Secretary

IANS
Dubai
Ambati Rayudu plays a shot on his way to 19th IPL half-century off 33 deliveries in the match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on 19 September 2020
Ambati Rayudu plays a shot on his way to 19th IPL half-century off 33 deliveries in the match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on 19 September 2020Photo taken from Twitter Handle IndianPremierLeague
The opening match of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was watched by 200 million people, said BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday.

As per Shah, this was the highest-ever opening day viewership for any sporting league in any country as defending champions Mumbai Indians faced Chennai Super Kings on 19 September at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. MS Dhoni-led CSK defeated the four-time IPL champions by five wickets.

“Opening match of #Dream11IPL sets a new record! As per BARC, an unprecedented 20 crore people tuned in to watch the match. Highest ever opening day viewership for any sporting league in any country- no league has ever opened as big as this,” said the BCCI secretary in a tweet while tagging BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, Uday Shankar - president of The Walt Disney Company, APAC, and chairman of Star and Disney India - and Disney+Hotstar.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, IPL 2020 is being played across three venues in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) behind closed doors. The final of the cash-rich league is slated to be held on 10 November, the venue of which is yet to be announced.

