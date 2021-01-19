Record-breaking India clinch Australia Test series in Gabba thriller

AFP
Brisbane, Australia
India's batsman Rishabh Pant (R) celebrates victory with teammates in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane on 19 January, 2021
India's batsman Rishabh Pant (R) celebrates victory with teammates in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane on 19 January, 2021AFP

India pulled off a record run-chase in a thrilling final session to hand Australia their first defeat at Brisbane's Gabba ground since 1988 and clinch the four-Test series 2-1 on Tuesday.

Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant starred with a swashbuckling 89 not out as the injury-depleted visitors overhauled the 328-run target with three overs to go, winning by three wickets.

Australia had not been beaten at the Gabba since falling to Viv Richards' all-conquering West Indies side by nine wickets in November 1988.

India's 329 for seven also smashed the 69-year-old record for the biggest run-chase at the Gabba, set by Australia who scored 236 for seven to beat the West Indies in 1951.

The series win was a remarkable achievement considering India were bowled out for their lowest Test score of 36 to lose the first Test in Adelaide, before bouncing back to win the second in Melbourne.

They then batted throughout the final day to draw the third Test in Sydney.

Pat Cummins was easily the pick of the Australian bowlers with 4-55 from 24 overs.

