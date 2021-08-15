Red-hot Root helps England nose ahead against India

England captain Joe Root’s commanding 180 not out, his second successive Test hundred and fifth this year, guided the hosts into a slender first-innings lead against India at Lord’s on Saturday.

Root hardly erred during a near nine-hour stay at the crease in the second Test that was the cornerstone of England’s 391 -- 27 runs ahead of an India first-innings 364 where KL Rahul made 129 and fellow opener Rohit Sharma 83.

The England skipper faced 321 balls, with 18 fours, before James Anderson was bowled by Mohammed Shami off the last ball of the third day’s play.