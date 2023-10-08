Jadeja helps India bundle out Australia for 199

Ravindra Jadeja led India's spin charge with figures of 3-28 to bowl out Australia for 199 in a key clash of the ODI World Cup on Sunday.

Five-time champions Australia won the toss and elected to bat first at Chennai's M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in the 150th ODI meeting between the two cricket powerhouses, who opened their campaigns in the showpiece event.

But the Australian innings ended in 49.3 overs as Jadeja stood out in his 10 overs of left-arm spin. Fellow spinner Kuldeep Yadav and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets each.