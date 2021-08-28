Resurgent Pujara leads India's resistance at Headingley

Cheteshwar Pujara orchestrated India's spirited resistance with an unbeaten career-reviving 91 but England remained on course for a series-levelling victory in the third test at Headingley on Friday.

Under pressure to save his place in the side, Pujara added 82 runs with Rohit Sharma and 99 with Virat Kohli to steer India to 215-2 when bad light stopped third day's play.

India are still 139 runs behind but it was a much-improved performance by the tourists who had wilted for 78 in their first innings to be on the back foot.

Captain Kohli, who has had a subdued series so far, was batting on 45 and would hope to continue the good work when they resume on Saturday.