Resurgent Smith smacks century as India trail Australia by 242

Australia snapped up two wickets in the final session Friday to leave India with work to do in the third Test as they chase the hosts’ 338 following Steve Smith’s first century in more than a year.

Pace spearheads Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins got the breakthroughs, dismissing openers Rohit Sharma (26) and Shubman Gill (50) as India reached stumps at 96 for two, leaving them 242 adrift.

The dogged Cheteshwar Pujara was not out nine and captain Ajinkya Rahane, who scored a century in the last Test at Melbourne, on five.

Australia resumed their first innings at the Sydney Cricket Ground on 166 for two, but only managed another 172 in the face of India’s spirited fightback led by spinner Ravindra Jadeja who took 4-62.

Smith, though, was the star attraction, smacking 131 -- his 27th century, and his first since the 2019 Ashes in England -- before being the last man to fall. Marnus Labuschagne made 91 and Will Pucovski 62 on debut.