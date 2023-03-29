Confident Bangladesh out to seal Ireland T20 series

Hosts Bangladesh will eye to wrap up the three-match Twenty20 International series against Ireland with a match to spare when they take on the touring team in the second match at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Wednesday, reports news agency BSS.

The match will start at 2:00pm and will be aired live on T Sports.

The Tigers won the first T20, which was hit by rain, by 22 runs through D/L method.