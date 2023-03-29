Confident Bangladesh out to seal Ireland T20 series

Bangladesh posted their third highest score in T20s, 207-5, before rain ended their innings in 19.2 overs, robbing them of the chance of eclipsing their highest ever total of 215.
After a near two-hour-long rain interruption, Ireland were set a revised target of 104 off eight overs.
Despite a bright start, Ireland could only manage 81-5 in eight overs, owing to pacer Taskin Ahmed’s four-wicket haul.
In the T20 series opener, Bangladesh played aggressively from the start, scoring a record 81 runs in the first powerplay, highest ever for the Tigers.
T20 skipper Shakib Al Hasan said that he wants his team to continue playing with the same attacking mindset.
“This is what we want. It is difficult for one or two guys to always contribute, I want this kind of all-round performance,” Shakib said.
The opening partnership of Rony Talukdar and Liton Das made 91 runs off just 43 deliveries. The partnership ended when Liton departed for 47 off 23 balls. Rony, on other hand, notched up his maiden fifty in international cricket, making 67 runs off 38 balls.
However, Rony, who was adjudged the player of the match, hurt his shoulder while fielding in the game and is unlikely to feature in the second match.
Before this series, Bangladesh clean swept World Champions England in a three-match T20 series. The victory in the first match over the Irish extended the Tigers’ winning streak to four, which is their joint highest wins in a row in this format.
If they win the second game, they will set a new record.
Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Liton Das, Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Jaker Ali Anik
Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young