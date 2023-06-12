Sri Lanka likely Asia Cup venue after India-Pakistan row: Official

Neighbours India and Pakistan have not met on either side’s soil in any version of the game since 2012, and only play each other in international tournaments on neutral grounds.

The two cricketing powerhouses have fought three wars since being carved out of the subcontinent’s partition in 1947, and are bitter political rivals.

“It is very likely that some of the matches will be in Sri Lanka,” the board official said, asking not to be named.

“But we have still not officially received confirmation.”

Sri Lanka’s board had expressed willingness to host some Asia Cup matches, despite an economic crisis which forced it to default on its $46 billion foreign debt in April last year and seek a bailout from the International Monetary Fund.