India spinners sweep away 'not good enough' West Indies

Rampant India toyed with an outclassed and deflated West Indies in completing an 88-run victory in the final T20 International of a five-match series at the Broward County Stadium in Florida on Sunday.

Shreyas Iyer's 64 at the top of the order in a rejigged Indian batting order led his team's charge to a total of 188 for seven batting first.

The Caribbean players' noted vulnerability to spin was then exposed by the trio of Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel as they crashed to 100 all out off 15.4 overs to surrender the series 4-1.

Bishnoi led the rout with four for 16 while Yadav and Patel claimed three wickets each.

It marks the first occasion in T20 Internationals, since the first was played in 2005 that all ten wickets in an innings were taken by spinners.