Rizwan 50 frustrates England as Pakistan pass 200

Pakistan middle-order batsman Mohammad Rizwan hit a defiant half century on a difficult batting pitch to guide his side past the 200-mark in their first innings and frustrate England in the second test on Friday.

Having resumed on 126-5 overnight, Pakistan reached tea on the second day -- taken 10 minutes early due to bad light -- on 215 for eight with Rizwan, who was dropped by Jos Buttler on 14, on 51 and Mohammad Abbas on two.

After the start of play was delayed by 90 minutes by bad light, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan managed to negotiate a one-hour session before lunch without further loss.