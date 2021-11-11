Rizwan, Shoaib Malik miss training with mild flu ahead of semis

Ahead of the semi-final clash in the T20I World Cup, Pakistan batters Mohammad Rizwan and Shoaib Malik missed the team's practice session on Wednesday due to mild flu.

Pakistan and Australia will lock horns in the semi-final on Thursday. According to ESPNcricinfo, an official described the condition of two batters as "light flu and low fever". Rizwan and Malik's training was delayed but the two batters had to miss out on practice.