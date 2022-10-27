Kohli stars again as ominous India thrash Netherlands

Virat Kohli smashed a second successive half-century as India thrashed the Netherlands by 56 runs on Thursday to put themselves in a strong position at the ICC Twenty20 World Cup.

The Indians headed into the clash on the back of their thrilling last-ball triumph over Pakistan in Melbourne at the weekend, where Kohli also starred with the bat.

They brought some of that energy to a boisterous Sydney Cricket Ground to plunder 179-2 before holding the spirited Dutch to 123-9 in front of 36,000 fans.

Kohli (62 not out off 44 balls) and skipper Rohit Sharma (53 off 39) were both in fine touch, sharing in a 73-run stand.