Rony, Towhid included in T20 squad

Rony Talkudar and Tawhid Hridoy get call ups in the national squad thanks to their performances in the Bangladesh Premier League as Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announces the squad for the first and second matches of the T20 international series against England.

Rony, the 32-year-old batter has so far played only one international match, a T20 against South Africa back in 2015 while 22-year-old Towhid is yet to make his international debut.