Rony, Towhid included in T20 squad

Rony scored 425 runs at an average of 35.42 and strike rate of 129.18 for Rangpur Riders while Hridoy shone for Sylhet Strikers with 403 at an average of 36.64 and strike rate of 140.42 in the recently concluded BPL.
Along with Hridoy pacer Rejaur Rahman Raja and left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam are yet to make their T20 international debut.
The three-match T20 series starts in Chattogram on 9 March. The second and third games are scheduled in Dhaka. This will be the first bilateral T20 international series between the two teams.
Squad
Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Liton Kumer Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shamim Hossain, Rony Talukdar, Towhid Hridoy, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Tanvir Islam.