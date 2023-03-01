Cricket

Rony, Towhid included in T20 squad

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

Rony Talkudar and Tawhid Hridoy get call ups in the national squad thanks to their performances in the Bangladesh Premier League as Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announces the squad for the first and second matches of the T20 international series against England.

Rony, the 32-year-old batter has so far played only one international match, a T20 against South Africa back in 2015 while 22-year-old Towhid is yet to make his international debut.

Rony scored 425 runs at an average of 35.42 and strike rate of 129.18 for Rangpur Riders while Hridoy shone for Sylhet Strikers with 403 at an average of 36.64 and strike rate of 140.42 in the recently concluded BPL.

Along with Hridoy pacer Rejaur Rahman Raja and left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam are yet to make their T20 international debut.

The three-match T20 series starts in Chattogram on 9 March. The second and third games are scheduled in Dhaka. This will be the first bilateral T20 international series between the two teams.

Squad

Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Liton Kumer Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shamim Hossain, Rony Talukdar, Towhid Hridoy, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Tanvir Islam.

